model nathan westling comes out as trans

Nathan Westling photographed by Collier Schorr.

Model Nathan Westling has revealed he is transgender in an interview with CNN Style, telling the publication, “I'm happy. I can't even imagine going back to how I was before because it's just darkness." Westling began his modeling career in 2013, debuting on the Marc Jacobs runway. He’s since become a favorite of Prada, Chanel, and Raf Simons, and for spring 2015 he was on the cover of i-D. After the shows last fall, Westling tells CNN, he retreated to Los Angeles to commence his physical transition in relative privacy. "I hit a point where I was tired of just existing, because that was kind of my whole life and how I lived. I always questioned how people just lived life, and just woke up and felt good and could just do things. And I couldn't," he says.



The 22-year-old skater is now feeling ready to re-engage with the world, and his next move will be appearing on a magazine cover, though he won’t reveal which one. Westling says designers who’ve championed him thus far have been supportive, but doesn’t seem that phased about what to do next. "I'm not worried about it. I think it's going to be a good change and I'm excited for it. I'm really, really excited,” he adds. i-D are excited for a brilliant new chapter for Nathan.