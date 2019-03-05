daily horoscopes: march 5, 2019

The first Mercury retrograde of the year officially begins in Pisces, today.

It’s all about patterns of human connection, understanding, and lack-thereof.

Read the horoscopes for your rising, Sun, and Moon signs to see how this particular retrograde will impact you.

Pisces

(Feb.19-March 20)

The retrograde occurs in your sign, this time around, and asks you to stop putting so much pressure on yourself. By nature you are methodical and paced only what by seems right in the moment. This is a way of doing things that isn’t appreciated in a society obsessed with production over process, but your task this retrograde is to let go of needing to conform to that ideal. Take your time with things, right now, and learn to love and accept yourself for where and who you are.

Aries

(March 21-April 19)

For you, this Mercury Retrograde is more about the things you don’t say. As a fire sign and the first sign in the zodiac, you naturally lean towards putting it all out there, but how can you practice being more selective about what kind of insight you offer the world? What would it feel like to practice more listening and contemplation? How will this change your relationships and how people see you? Think of this as an exploration or experiment and try and have fun with it.

Taurus

(April 20-May 20)

Your intentional nature and interest in meaningful connection can stifle your ability to speak to larger groups of people, or to your community as a whole, in a way that is authentic to what you actually think and need. Why do you feel the need to censor yourself when trying to influence more than just one person? What scares you or makes you nervous about this kind of sharing? How might you shift this relationship?

Gemini

(May 21-June 21)

It’s time to assess the tactics you use when you want to impress or convince somebody that your ideas are worth investing in. Are you always honest? Do you downplay yourself, or jazz-up the truth? What kinds of things are actually important to you about a project or idea and what aspects do you end up using to promote or convince others of its worth? You will benefit greatly from being more honest and intentional in your business and social endeavours, right now. You don’t need to create a fantasy or present what you think will be most valuable. You and what you have to offer are enough and can speak for themselves if you let them.

Cancer

(June 22-July 22)

Your ideas about yourself, the world, and what you know to be “true” are in the process of shifting and changing, now. This retrograde gives you some extra time to steady yourself while this transformation takes place. Use this time to research, read, journal, discuss and not have any fixed reasons to do it or have a set outcome for why. Your evolution doesn’t need to, and won’t, happen on anyone else’s time. Let yourself be in the process of learning and embrace the idea of “not knowing” with comfort, instead of stress or anxiety.

Leo

(July 23-Aug. 22)

How you communicate (or don’t) when you’re upset or in pain will be up for re-visioning, this retrograde. The things that are hard to say often don’t come out the way you want them to, and it’s the perfect time, now, to create processes and find tools that minimize this. Maybe it’s writing things out, or practicing with other people before the big discussion, maybe you need to communicate through movement or some other non-verbal form. Let yourself explore and find ways to state your needs and boundaries as clear as possible, so that the responses are as profound and healing as you deserve.

Virgo

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Your planet retrograde in the sign opposite you can be a tough energy to navigate. Your challenge this retrograde is to want to be understood and held. Sometimes, when things are tough, we don’t want our perspective on things being “hard” to be challenged. We write people off who try to help as not “understanding” us, when really we aren’t ready to be understood, held, or helped. How can you practice communicating and being present in ways that allow people to hold and understand you, right now?

Libra

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This retrograde may be filled with little things that try to trip you up, and they will all be a test of how you choose your responses. Trivial stuff like being late, stepping on something, losing something of value, all challenge you to put things into greater context, breathe, and move on. They also encourage you to meet mishaps as they happen. If you stuff your anger down over a million little things, you are bound to create an unhealthy reaction in your brain and body. Learning how to truly move through and let go of these nuisances will actually be a huge step in your evolution and emotional processing if you embrace it as such.

Scorpio

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Now is not the time to take you, your work, this life, etc, so seriously, or to put too much stock into mishaps. Your best bet, this retrograde, is to adapt an attitude of play and curiosity, to always ask: what are some creative ways I could approach or respond to this challenge? Rather than becoming frustrated or defeated, find ways to laugh, joke, and say “it’s okay,” mean it, and move on. This is a lifelong lesson, for you, but this is an exciting time for trial and error, as other people will be in the same space with you.

Sagittarius

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Some of your smaller comforts my be stripped from you, during this retrograde period. It is all happening so that you can both be grateful for what you have when you do have it, and also teach you a lesson in knowing what you don’t really need. These barriers are invitations to slow down and put your focus back on where you are, now, rather than have your eyes on some faraway “prize” or goal. The more you become intentional, present, and practice gratitude, the less you will feel inconvenienced and the more you will see the beauty and importance in your current cycle.

Capricorn

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

It’s time to take a break and understand and celebrate how far you’ve come. Your brain wants to jump to the next thing and get started on building, building, building, but you’ll have much more useful information for the “next thing” and be more innovative if you learn to truly appreciate and understand your journey. Creating is about the process, for you, but right now, try to turn your attention to the enjoyment and reverence of the end result. The drive to do and be more will be there when you’re ready to get back to it.

Aquarius

(Jan. 20-Feb.18)

This retrograde is here to reflect back to you how your communications and efforts are affected when your stability is on the line. If you become increasingly frazzled, harsh, short, etc, the effects of this kind of communication and the contexts where you’ve used it, may come to a head, now. How can you make an extra effort to relax, breathe, and become even more present when it comes to discussing things that materially impact you? This is your challenge.