the alexander mcqueen flagship store features a study space for students

If McQueen -- the documentary about the life of the immensely talented but troubled designer -- taught us anything, it was that creativity should be encouraged and nurtured at every step of a designer’s career. The tension between creativity and commerciality is a central pillar of Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui’s film, which charts the titular designer’s ascent to glory, and descent into deep depression.

Although we know the tragic ending to McQueen’s story all too well, the brand he created continues to flourish, now under the direction of Sarah Burton -- who joined the brand as an intern in its early days, and succeeded McQueen after his death as creative director -- pushing forward the unique identity that he so brilliantly created.

Coming a long way from the small studio in Hoxton that Sarah interned at, the brand recently opened a new three-story flagship store on Bond Street that further celebrates the McQueen brand ethos. Conceived by herself in collaboration with the architect Smiljan Radic, the store is designed to reflect the spirit and core values of the brand. McQueen-wearing mannequins are interspersed throughout the store, each referencing narratives of the runway collections. In the words of the brand: "The tension between the raw and the refined, the contemporary and the traditional that characterises the house of Alexander McQueen is omnipresent."

Beyond the womenswear and menswear floors, at the top sits an experiential space designed for anyone to come work and sit amongst the most inspiring of McQueen archive pieces. The space will also play host to a number different events, from talks to exhibitions, designed to connect London’s young creative kids together and celebrate the memory of the great man himself.

