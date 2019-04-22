Photography Alexandra Leese. Hoyeon wears all clothing Versace.
a portrait of fashion now, by alexandra leese

For The Homegrown Issue of i-D, Alexandra Leese and Bojana Kozarevic capture the designs of the moment on a beautifully grey Hong Kong day.

This story originally appeared in i-D's The Homegrown Issue, no. 355, Spring 2019.

Hoyeon wears top Louis Vuitton.
Ling wears dress Givenchy.
Hoyeon wears all clothing Versace.
Ying wears all clothing Prada. Shoes Asai.
Yoon wears corset Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood. Leggings MM6 Maison Margiela. Shoes Rombaut.
Ling wears top Ottolinger. Briefs stylist's own. Shoes Asai. Hoyeon wears top Norma Kamali. Trousers Ottolinger. Shoes Asai. Yoon wears leotard Wolford. Trousers Ottolinger. Shoes Asai.
Hoyeon wears all clothing Marine Serre. Yoon wears corset Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood. Shoes Asai.
Hoyeon and Yoon wear all clothing Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello.
Yoon wears jacket and skirt Chanel.
Hoyeon wears top Yat Pit. Ling wears trousers Yat Pit.
Yoon wears all clothing Dior. Shoes Asai.
Yoon wears dress Miu Miu.

Credits

Photography Alexandra Leese
Styling Bojana Kozarevic

Hair Roku Roppongi at Saint Luke using Keratase. Make-up Gina Blondell using M.A.C Cosmetics. Photography assistance Max Lin and Tom Tong. Styling assistance Emily Jones, Murfi Lau, Maness Ko. Production England Summers. Production assistance Chan Wing Shuen. Casting Troy Agency at D+V Management. Models Yoon Young Bae and Hoyeon at Elite. Ling Cheng at Premier.

