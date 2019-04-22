Photography Alexandra Leese. Hoyeon wears all clothing Versace.
a portrait of fashion now, by alexandra leese
For The Homegrown Issue of i-D, Alexandra Leese and Bojana Kozarevic capture the designs of the moment on a beautifully grey Hong Kong day.
by i-D Team
Apr 22 2019, 9:22pm
This story originally appeared in i-D's The Homegrown Issue, no. 355, Spring 2019.
Credits
Photography Alexandra Leese
Styling Bojana Kozarevic
Hair Roku Roppongi at Saint Luke using Keratase. Make-up Gina Blondell using M.A.C Cosmetics. Photography assistance Max Lin and Tom Tong. Styling assistance Emily Jones, Murfi Lau, Maness Ko. Production England Summers. Production assistance Chan Wing Shuen. Casting Troy Agency at D+V Management. Models Yoon Young Bae and Hoyeon at Elite. Ling Cheng at Premier.
