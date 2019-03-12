daily horoscopes: march 12, 2019

A Gemini Moon gives us all a creative spark and a pressing need to speak on our feelings, today.

Read the horoscopes for your rising, Sun, and Moon signs for advice on how to navigate this potentially messy combination.

Pisces

(Feb.19-March 20)

Your grounding will come from familiarity, today. The foods you love, people who have known you a long time, old movies or books that you love, are all good options to connect with when you’re feeling out-of-sorts. Just don’t hide behind these things or go back to past relationships or circumstances that were familiar but unhealthy. You’re growing, which is why you’re reaching for comfort. Do your best not to regress in this process.

Aries

(March 21-April 19)

Your creative juices are coming from an intuitive, centered place and need some sort of outlet, today. Carve out intentional time for yourself to express yourself through art, writing, movement, etc. The more monotonous tasks you try to fit into today, the more frustrated you will fee. Honor your focus by putting it into a few things, and then let it run loose in a safe container to help you recharge and potentially create or start something you can be proud of.

Taurus

(April 20-May 20)

You may be itching to relieve some of your stress or soothe yourself through purchasing pretty things or expensive meals, today. You can get much more creative than this, Taurus. If you are in need of some self-affirming care and beauty in your life, try and explore new ways that you can do this without breaking the bank. Invest your time and energy in sustainable indulgences that both curb your cravings and actually address the issues at hand, instead of just masking them.

Gemini

(May 21-June 21)

You may feel a little more reclusive than everyone else, today, as your feelings all feel like they’re hovering right below the surface. The best way to honor this is to take as much time as you need to process and understand what you’re feeling and what you want the reaction to be, before you speak on it. Don’t let other people’s “need” to hear something from you or get an answer out of you cause you to rush yourself. Be diligent about what you need and let people meet you where you’re at.

Cancer

(June 22-July 22)

You may have a hard time focusing, today. If your mind continuously wanders to one specific place, topic, issue, etc, talk through the issue with someone you trust so you can remove it from your path. Then, move your body, change your environment, or do something else, to give your brain and body more space, and provide some distance and a chance at switching gears more easily. Take as many breaks as you need and avoid multitasking or spreading yourself thin.

Leo

(July 23-Aug. 22)

If you catch yourself being too quick to dismiss someone or the help or advice they are trying to offer you, today, ask yourself why you’re doing it. There is more wisdom around you than you think, but if you are only open to hearing it from specific people, or have it packaged to you in specific way, then you will miss out on most of it. Make your best effort at remaining open and at least giving something time to sink in before you discard it.

Virgo

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

The options and opportunities before you are endless. Figure out some sort of system or process to filter anything that asks for your attention through, so that you know if it’s worth your effort and energy, or not. Make a list of the kinds of attributes you’re looking for in new opportunities, and a list of deal breakers. Then, figure out how you’re going to stay accountable to these lists, and define why each thing is important to you to make it easier to adhere to.

Libra

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You may feel particularly protective over your understanding of “truth” and your ideas about the world in general, right now. If you find yourself getting worked up about it, ask yourself why the need to have these things validated is feeling so pressing to you. Give yourself time away from others and their opinions, if need be. Your understanding of the world is for you, and you get to decide if other people influence it. Stay in your power and practice letting things roll off your back so you can direct your energy to more worthy efforts.

Scorpio

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You may be feeling really moody, today. Make sure that you don’t take this out on other people, and try your best to understand when others need their own time to acclimate to the change in your mood or needs. Just because other people may not understand it doesn’t mean it’s wrong, but it is your job to be the buffer between your mood and what kind of energy people receive from you because of it.

Sagittarius

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

It’s a good day to practice deepening the reciprocity in your relationships. What are you gaining from the people around you? And what are you offering in return? Does this feel like a good exchange to you? Have you discussed their thoughts on it with them? If not, a short, honest temperate-check on how you’re both feeling would be a good thing to get out of the way, today, so that you can either move on with peace of mind, or know better and do better.

Capricorn

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You may overthink and get worked up over the minuscule details of things quite easily, today. When you begin to let something get to you, attempt to locate the actual issue that mishap calls attention to. If there is a deeper issue at hand that you need to address, that is what you must focus on, today. Picking at the small flaws in everything around you will only serve to make your life more difficult and give the situations causing you stress more power.

Aquarius

(Jan. 20-Feb.18)

Allow yourself to explore a little more into your sensuality and sexuality, today. Become curious as to how these parts of yourself and your life inform the rest of your endeavors; your energy levels, your enjoyment of the rest of your life, etc. Be as compassionate and honest with yourself as possible. There are no “right” answers when it comes to these things. Just take note. If you feel something needs to be “done” about what you find, you can tend to that later.