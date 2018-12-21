a trance party mix from gabber legend waxweazle

You know what events so often get wrong? Promo. The almost alarmingly creative brains over at Trance Party just got it very right, having crafted a faux Wiki page dedicated to the fictional national war taking place in Westfield Stratford in lieu of their New Year’s Eve party. Fun! “The Bloc Offensive: NYE (2018-2019) is an ongoing military campaign related to the Year0001-Trance Party Conflict,” the page begins. “It is expected to culminate in the early hours of 1 January 2019. The conflict has been described as the first major military campaign fought entirely on behalf of electronic musicians.”

For those that didn’t already gather, the Swedes are coming, with Bladee, Yung Sherman and new recruits Fami & Malibu representing Yung Lean’s Year0001 camp. Meanwhile, regular Trance Party people Evian Christ and Kamixlo (Evixlo), as well as Copenhagen's DJ HVAD, have handed the reins over to Rotterdam-based hardcore DJ Waxweazle, who's been spinning maximal records since before you were born, probably.

“Both parties officially recognise that the battle will take place from 10:000pm on 31 December 2018 until potentially as late as 07:00am on 1 January 2019, at Bloc (Autumn Street) in Hackney Wick,” the listing continues. “The lead-up to the battle has been marked by the inability of the international community to resolve the conflict peacefully. The UN special envoy to the United Kingdom proposed to delay hostilities by temporarily closing down Westfield London, but the idea was rejected by Year0001.”

Into the sound of all that madness? There's more. Headliner Waxweazle just made the above mix to get us all riled up. Still got no NYE plans? You have now. Enlist! It’ll be fun!

Tickets for the conflict, due to kick off 31 December at Hackney's Bloc, are available here.



This article originally appeared on i-D UK.