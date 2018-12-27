daily horoscopes: december 27, 2018

What you do during this Holiday-New Year limbo lays the foundation for your 2019.

Read the horoscopes for your rising, Sun, and Moon signs to help you get your priorities straight for this time and be present with where you are, now.

Capricorn

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Your methodology for organizing your work must be applied to your life, now. No more running from personal crisis or acting like it doesn’t exist. It’s time to clean it all up and get your house in order. The rest of your season should be for celebration and new beginnings only.

Aquarius

(Jan. 20-Feb.18)

As much as it may seem like this end-of-the-year energy is a solo venture, it shouldn’t be. Step out on a limb to include yourself in social settings and listen to other people’s dreams and ideas about how to move forward. The more information you have, the more informed and strategic of a decision you can make about what to do next.

Pisces

(Feb.19-March 20)

Focusing on where you have gone wrong this year or what you didn’t do helps no one. Get excited about all of your achievements, relive the moments that left you in awe, with gratitude and excitement. Visualize them. These are the kinds of feelings and moments you want to live in and continue to manifest through 2019 and beyond, so put your attention there.

Aries

(March 21-April 19)

Right now is a time to let go. Maybe it’s of a distorted self-image you have, maybe it’s a relationship that you seem to be dragging behind you instead of growing in, or the story you tell yourself about your lack of capability. Whatever it may be, find the source of anything that will disrupt your chances of entering a new year with a clean slate and an emboldened sense of self and pull it out by the root.

Taurus

(April 20-May 20)

Whenever you begin to drag your feet or become complacent, move your body to clear your mind and snap out of it. Things can change if you want them to. Your desire needs more attention and space than your doubt. When you start to veer off course, change the (mental and emotional) subject.

Gemini

(May 21-June 21)

You’re a unique character and it may be hard to see other people in the world that are exemplifying exactly what it is that you want for your life. This is when meditation and time alone in nature will be best. If you can’t find a mirror, it’s time to look within.

Cancer

(June 22-July 22)

Watch the temptation to make things complicated, right now. The more you spread yourself thin, the less you’ll be able to do anything well or be there for others. Focus on on the few things that really matter and leave the rest for later.

Leo

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Lots of people want you to be lots of things for them. Don’t confuse these different roles and personalities that you play for your true self. In fact, see what it is like to refuse these roles. Begin the New Year with a sense of self-identification that pleases you, no matter how the outside world receives it.

Virgo

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

It won’t serve you move into the New Year only knowing what you don’t want, based on last year’s “failures.” Your life is a series of choices that you make. Make the choice to embrace the possibility of the unknown with optimism and faith. Walking into a New Year with pent up fear and anxiety won’t do anybody any good.

Libra

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

There are a lot of directions you want to go and a lot of things you want to be in the “New Year,” but new roles will require new boundaries and new systems of accountability. Work on setting these foundational supports now so that once you get rolling, the path is as clear and smooth as you could possibly manage.

Scorpio

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Opting out of celebrating the oncoming of a new calendar year, out of fear or the simple fun that comes from being oppositional, is just going to bite you in the butt. Everyone benefits from self-reflection and intention setting, and after the year you’ve had, there are lots of lessons to review and integrate. Let yourself indulge a little, now-in whatever ways feel good, in whatever setting, with as much or as little visibility as you like.

Sagittarius

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a tricky time for you, there’s a lot on your shoulders. Just know that the answer isn’t to run, or try to deal with it later. Try your best to sort through the load you’re carrying, now, and be intentional about who and what you will continue to nurture. Also, figure out what the characteristics are of things you will invest in for the future. When you have all of this down, the load will lighten and the relief will be both liberating and energizing.