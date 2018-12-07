troye sivan is super excited about his golden globe nomination

Photo via Instagram.

What’s the appropriate reaction to realizing you’ve been nominated for a Golden Globe? For Gen Z, frantically taking to Twitter to express your somewhat incoherent, but undeniably excited response in 280 characters or less seems about right. That’s what Troye Sivan did yesterday when he found out that “Revelation,” a song he wrote for the gay conversion drama, Boy Erased, was nominated for Best Original Song in a motion picture. The film stars Lucas Hedges, but Troye also flexes his acting chops as a silvery-haired boy at Lucas’s conversion camp (check out the tear jerking trailer here). When Troye heard the news, he tweeted: “WHAT THE FUCJ.” Quickly followed by, “GOLDEN GLOBE NOMINEE KHKGJTJFJGKGMHMHMGMHMG.”

There’s some steep competition in this category this year. SZA and Kendrick Lamar’s “All The Stars” from Black Panther and Lady Gaga’s iconic ‘HAAAAH AAAAAAAAH AAAAAAAAAH!’ wailing “Shallow,” in A Star is Born both obviously received nominations. Regardless, Troye’s reaction was the cutest thing ever and we stan a humble, down to earth, excitable pop star. He’s had an incredible year, from the release of his praise-worthy album Bloom to some pretty unforgettable video performances in Charli XCX’s “1999” and Ariana Grande’s “thank u, next.” We just want to say congrats Troye, you deserve it!