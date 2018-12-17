daily horoscopes: december 17, 2018

The Moon is in Aries, today, and it feels like a swift kick in the pants.

Read the horoscopes for your rising, Sun, and Moon signs to get a clearer understanding of what direction to take, right now.

Sagittarius

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

The most important thing for you to gain right now is perspective. You’re not one to look back once you’ve gotten going, but falling, unknowingly, into old patterns won’t get you new or improved results. Understand how you’ve gotten to where you are so that you can take calculated risks that build on your previous paths but push you and your work in a unique, new direction.

Capricorn

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

It’s time to come back to pleasure. Every time you are about to take a leap or make a new commitment, returning to what makes you feel good in your body and excited about your life is what will carry you through the tough periods of trial and error. When you feel better, you do better, so make room.

Aquarius

(Jan. 20-Feb.18)

Right now, it will be easy to inflate your expectations of yourself and make big, overarching goals that make it hard to tell if you’ve attained them. For now, stick to goals that you can easily measure and celebrate. This will help build momentum and structure for the bigger stuff, when the time comes for you to go for it.

Pisces

(Feb.19-March 20)

As most of the world leans on tradition and structure, it may be a good time for you to expose yourself to something new. Acclimating to a new art form, activity, or idea can really help to expand your mind and keep you from feeling trapped or hopeless during the slow seasons.

Aries

(March 21-April 19)

Not a lot of motion will come from using pure intellect to figure out your next move. There’s something your heart has been trying to tell you (via your emotions) for a while, now, that you would really benefit from listening to, at this time. Quiet the chatter and back-and-forth in your mind as frequently as possible to allow other forms of intelligence to come through.

Taurus

(April 20-May 20)

You don’t like learning the hard way, but that’s often what it takes to truly understand and integrate important life lessons. Lean in ever further to what feels scary and foreign to you, right now. Prove to yourself that you can make it through anything, because it’s true. What do you really have to lose?

Gemini

(May 21-June 21)

You may really benefit from a second opinion, right now. But, make sure that you seek out someone you respect and trust to give you the truth. If you intentionally search for confirmation of what you already know, you’re wasting everybody’s time. Be willing to see things through someone else’s eyes and truly work through your options before you just give in to fear for what’s “comfortable.”

Cancer

(June 22-July 22)

If someone is trying to control you, it is very important that you stand up for yourself. These kinds of situations are what set precedents in relationships, and your response will dictate how this person knows how to treat you in the future. So, choose the content and delivery of your response, and how and you choose to move forward, wisely.

Leo

(July 23-Aug. 22)

If you find yourself in a rut, it is up to you to find your way out. Avoid engaging in escapist behaviors that just land you back in the same spot, or push you further behind. The best thing you can do in these situations is face where you’re at and don’t back down from the challenge. These are crucial turning points in your life. Take full advantage of the opportunity to be solely responsible for overcoming them.

Virgo

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

How well do you know your own limits? How well can you tell when you need to stop, take a break or re-route, before the stage of complete and utter burnout? If your answer to these questions is at all hesitant or unsure, this is the time to figure it out. The potential for a new beginning is high, now, but the universe needs to know that you can handle the responsibility.

Libra

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

A bigger vision is required, right now, in order for your faith and gumption to not get swallowed by the mundanity of day-to-day survival. What do you want and see for yourself? How do you show up for these things, everyday? Your answers may be just for now, and may have changed, or will change. The only thing that matters is that you keep asking.

Scorpio

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Ideas and feelings can only do so much for you if you don’t act on them. Going back and forth in your head about if something is a good decision or not will never compare to the actual experience of committing to and living through the consequences (good or bad) of that choice. Opt for being brave and going for it, right now.

Jaliessa Sipress is an astrologer, writer, and artist.