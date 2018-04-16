gigi hadid and jeremy scott announced h&m x moschino on instagram live

Photography Roni Alwin

Before Beyoncé’s radical Coachella performance, Gigi Hadid called close friend and occasional Queen Bey dresser, Jeremy Scott on Instagram Live to announce the news of Moschino’s collaboration with H&M. The conversation was projected onto screens at the annual MOSCHINO party during the festival, and broadcast live on @hm. As the magic-making, imagination-igniting, fun-fuellng, fantasy-fulfilling fashion king has always pushed for making fashion accessible, he’s the perfect pick for the Swedish-born, fast-fashion giant’s next designer collaboration. Over the last two decades, H&M has partnered with an eclectic mix of high-fashion heavyweights — everyone from Comme des Garçons to JW Anderson and Karl Lagerfeld to Versace and Balmain — turning customers into happy campers as they impatiently waited for the shutters to open. Now, as Scott promises that the collection, MOSCHINO [tv] H&M “should feel like a greatest hits collection” that will “still feel new, still feel fresh”, consider the fast-fashion appetites whet. Fun, color, and cartoons are all guaranteed.

From the moment he became the Milan-based label’s creative director in late 2013, Jeremy and Moschino has been a match made in fashion heaven. Jeremy's own approach and design aesthetic continually echoes and amplifies the Moschino DNA, as pioneered by the late great Franco Moschino. From McDonald’s to Barbie, Spongebob Squarepants to Jackie O, his Moschino collections have elevated American pop culture icons and brought a smile to everyone on the frow and beyond.



“I am so excited about MOSCHINO [tv] H&M,” Jeremy explained in a statement. “My life’s work has been to connect with people through fashion, and with this collaboration I’ll be able to reach more of my fans than I’ve ever had the ability to do.” From small town Kansas to the catwalks of Paris, New York, London, LA and beyond, Scott has always been crowned fashion’s prince of the people. “MOSCHINO [tv] H&M is the perfect collaboration for fashion right now, mixing together pop, street culture, logos and also glamour,” explained Ann-Sofie Johansson, creative advisor H&M. “Jeremy Scott is amazing — he knows how to have fun with fashion, and to connect with his fans around the world.”

While Jeremy and Gigi shared a sneak peek at MOSCHINO [tv] H&M during their Instagram Live exchange, we’ll have to wait until 8 November before the collection is released in full.

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.