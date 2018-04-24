the best vintage stores to follow on instagram

Where to find everything from monogram mania to conceptual Japanese fashion.
Photos by Scout
Vintage stores have long been the sartorial refuge of the one off and exquisite, where unusual pieces from across the ages go to be reborn. Whether your obsession is Edwardian mourning gear, 60s folk chic, or Prada from the last decade, each destination has its own particular trove of finds. Allegedly, the rise of Ebay was supposed to render second hand shopping redundant, but seemingly it’s done the opposite — we now spend so much time online that IRL shopping experiences have become so much more valuable. Vintage, in particular, gives you that “thrill of the chase” feeling that’s absent in stores that carry your exact size in five colors. Here, we list seven of the vintage emporia that we love to follow, showcasing everything from conceptual Japanese design, to almost disintegrated band t-shirts, to the ne plus ultra in Uptown chic.
Scout
Scout is the tiny, peaceful LA store that’s number one for really insane Japanese design — think racks of Comme des Garcons, Issey Miyake, and Yohji Yamamoto. Located on Melrose Avenue, it’s in the thick of all the hypebeasty madness but still manages to remain an oasis of calm. Some of our favorite recent pieces include a beautiful John Galliano leather jacket and oodles of Junya Watanabe ruffles. Scout is the go-to for conceptual fashion on the West Coast.
James Veloria is the New York store of note if you’re in search of rare Prada Sport, Miu Miu, and other 90s mega labels, so much so in fact that he had a pop up at Opening Ceremony. The store, located on the edge of New York’s Chinatown, is a temple to nylon and velcro. Recent pieces on Veloria’s website include a Margiela suit, Kansai Yamamoto blazer, and a plethora of really good Comme. The Corner Store
The Corner Store’s Stacey Nishimoto, LA’s high priestess of vintage extravagance, has already been profiled by i-D . Her store specializes in romantic, 80s designs — think Laura Ashley gowns and bejeweled boleros. Nishimoto shoots all her finds on an array of eclectic models she finds in LA, showcasing the kind of diverse beauty sometimes missing from the vintage arena. A must follow if you’re looking to live your modern princess fantasy. Rellik
Rellik is London’s original temple to vintage, stocking everything from Bill Gibb’s excruciatingly hard-to-find gypsy gowns to Gianni Versace’s excessive 80s party frocks. The West London location is an integral part of the city’s shopping landscape — the three co-owners previously sold clothes at Portobello Road’s iconic thrift market. Rellik is the store for the impossible to find, the priceless, and the unusual. Vintage-Star
Vintage-Star is for those obsessed with the monogrammed reign of John Galliano at Christian Dior. From purses and wallets to entire skirts covered in floral embroidery, it’s absolute heaven for those that really do adore Dior. It’s a timely reminder that not all French fashion is monochromatic and chic — some of it is wildly vulgar and all the better for it. Having said that, the account is also full of achingly beautiful shots of Paris, for when you need to stare at a soothing picture of the city of light. Avalon
It’s doesn’t all have to be fantasy frilly frocks. Avalon is LA’s essential destination for the band T-shirt, majoring in hard-to-find rock graphics. Obviously, the most disintegrated are also the most expensive (the rules of vintage are different to those found elsewhere in the space/time continuum). This store is perfect for aspiring Courtney Love types, or actual aging rock stars who need to fill in the gaps in their closets. What Goes Around Comes Around
What Goes Around Comes Around is definitely the most high production addition to the list. They’ve tapped into the more-is-more Instagram aesthetic, with an Instagram full of Chanel jewelry, graffitied Louis Vuitton, and Hermes Birkins. Basically, it’s really extra, especially when their wares are showcased on an ever growing array of pouting models. Very rare indeed. WGACA has been fixated over since 1993, with locations in New York, Beverly Hills, Miami Beach, and East Hampton (yes, really). This is where to go to get your Alaia fix, or fixate over a clear Vinyl Hermes Kelly.
- Tagged:
- vintage