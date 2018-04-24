the best vintage stores to follow on instagram

Photos by Scout

Vintage stores have long been the sartorial refuge of the one off and exquisite, where unusual pieces from across the ages go to be reborn. Whether your obsession is Edwardian mourning gear, 60s folk chic, or Prada from the last decade, each destination has its own particular trove of finds. Allegedly, the rise of Ebay was supposed to render second hand shopping redundant, but seemingly it’s done the opposite — we now spend so much time online that IRL shopping experiences have become so much more valuable. Vintage, in particular, gives you that “thrill of the chase” feeling that’s absent in stores that carry your exact size in five colors. Here, we list seven of the vintage emporia that we love to follow, showcasing everything from conceptual Japanese design, to almost disintegrated band t-shirts, to the ne plus ultra in Uptown chic.

Scout

Scout is the tiny, peaceful LA store that’s number one for really insane Japanese design — think racks of Comme des Garcons, Issey Miyake, and Yohji Yamamoto. Located on Melrose Avenue, it’s in the thick of all the hypebeasty madness but still manages to remain an oasis of calm. Some of our favorite recent pieces include a beautiful John Galliano leather jacket and oodles of Junya Watanabe ruffles. Scout is the go-to for conceptual fashion on the West Coast.