london spring/summer 19: everything you need to know
In this week’s episode of i-D podcast, 'Fash-ON Fash-OFF,' we talk all things London Fashion Week. We give our opinion the shows -- what we liked, what we didn’t. And we discuss what it is that makes London, London.
Molly Goddard spring/summer 19. Photography Fernando Luceda
Youth, energy, ideas; this London Fashion Week had it all. The Big Fashion Moment™ came this time via Riccardo Tisci and Burberry, but we still had the continuing rise of Matty Bovan, the expansive multicultural universe of Asai, and, of course, 10 years of a certain Victoria Beckham to celebrate.
'Fash-ON Fash-OFF' was there through it all, and this episode we bring you all the trends, surprises, and fashion related chit-chat you need to feel like you were too. This week I’m joined by by i-D Fashion Features Editor Steve Salter and i-D Junior Fashion Editor Bojana Kozarevic.
You can catch Fash-On Fash-Off on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts.
This article originally appeared on i-D UK.