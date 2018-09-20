london spring/summer 19: everything you need to know

Molly Goddard spring/summer 19. Photography Fernando Luceda

Youth, energy, ideas; this London Fashion Week had it all. The Big Fashion Moment™ came this time via Riccardo Tisci and Burberry, but we still had the continuing rise of Matty Bovan, the expansive multicultural universe of Asai, and, of course, 10 years of a certain Victoria Beckham to celebrate.

'Fash-ON Fash-OFF' was there through it all, and this episode we bring you all the trends, surprises, and fashion related chit-chat you need to feel like you were too. This week I’m joined by by i-D Fashion Features Editor Steve Salter and i-D Junior Fashion Editor Bojana Kozarevic.

You can catch Fash-On Fash-Off on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts.

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.