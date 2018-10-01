grace hartzel soundtracked the celine show with a 20-minute psychedelic disco track

Last Friday night all eyes were on Hedi Slimane’s Celine-without-the-accent debut. There were sequins. There were tiny bottles of Moet. There was an incredible soundtrack. Created especially for the show by French band La Femme — Marlon Magnée and Sacha Got — with bonus vocals by Hedi muse and fellow music maker Grace Hartzel, " Runway" was 20 wonderful wandering minutes of electronic psychedelia. On the track, i-D fave Gracie can be heard, avec beaucoup d’écho, reciting fashion vocab: “call time: 5am,” “be on time,” “cancelled/confirmed,” “scandalous,” and “I’m gonna walk hard,” Work it!

The soundtrack was commissioned by Hedi himself, after hearing an earlier incarnation of the song in the background as he shot his friends La Femme at their home in Echo Park back in 2017. An Instagram post on the official Celine account details that, several days after starting at the Parisian design house, he asked the band to turn the track into a comment on the “everyday experience of being a model” and the “sometimes absurd elements and language used in shows and photoshoots.”

Dive into the full thing here:

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.