watch bts steal hearts on 'jimmy fallon'

You don’t have to speak fluent K-Pop to appreciate the infectious energy and talent of the global phenomenon BTS (방탄소년단).

BTS blessed the U.S. audience with an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon last night and it was truly a treat for the senses. The second the group appeared, the crowd cheered at a level I don’t think I’ve heard yet for a guest on the show. From their incredible fits (they’re never not looking amazing) to the Fortnite Dance Challenge, the BTS fans and beyond were here for it. The fan love the boys get are unmatched, but turns out there’s an even greater love between Jimmy and Jimin aka Chimmy. Their matching names say it all. We support this.

The boys talked about being on a world tour promoting their latest album, Love Yourself: Answer and speaking at the United Nations General Assembly. BTS was the first K-Pop group to deliver a speech at UNGA, where they addressed the importance in speaking your truth and believing in yourself. Fallon asked what the group hopes to accomplish in the future and a new hashtag was born when Suga shyly announced that they’re striving for the highest musical accolade: a Grammy. Fallon immediately supported this and plugged the hashtag #BTSGrammy.

BTS ended the night with live performances of their songs “Idol” and “I’m Fine.” When you watch how much energy and intensity the boys put behind these studio performances, you know exactly why tickets to their shows sell out in a matter of minutes. This is not an exaggeration.

Watch the boys of BTS and Jimmy hang out below: