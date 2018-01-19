fischerspooner's new video liberates the male form to be sexual, expressive, and fearless

Still via YouTube

This article was originally published by i-D UK.

After collaborating with elf queen Caroline Polachek on the really great Togetherness, and teasing fans with Have Fun Tonight, 00s electroclash performance duo Fischerspooner are back with more queer magic. Taken from Sir, Fischerspooner's Michael Stipe-produced first album in over a decade (due 16 February on Ultra Records), we’re happy to share an exclusive first look at the video for "TopBrazil."



Directed by Tom C J Brown, the video stars frontman Casey Spooner under neon lights and plenty of taught, sweaty bodies. It's intimate as hell and hot hot hot. “The video celebrates a pop aesthetic typically reserved for the female archetype,” Casey told us over email. “It liberates the male form to be sexual, expressive, and fearless.” The ultimate embodiment of the album’s loud, proud, erotically-charged response to the current political climate in the US, some might say.