my year in photos... by adama jalloh

This article was originally published by i-D UK.

As the end of year lists, think pieces and hot takes on all things 2017 roll in, we decided to ask our favorite image-makers to paint a picture of their year through photography. This is Thurstan Redding's year in photos.

1. Ty from Belly Squad. One of my favorite shots from my first commission with Clash magazine.

2. By chance I came across these two when I was shooting around East Street market on a Sunday afternoon. I love how they are mirroring each other, both in the way they’re dressed and walking.

3. Taken on Aylesbury Estate. I tried taking a photo secretly when he wasn’t facing me but he saw what I was doing, ha! I didn’t have time to focus straight away so I took the photo anyway when he started posing the way he did.

4. Laurence Sessou. The last portrait I had taken during Afropunk. I started packing away my equipment, but then I saw Laurence and she looked really amazing. I had to ask her for a photo.

5. Ledbury Estate

6. Postwoman along Southampton Way. Everything about her felt so regal during that moment.

7. By far one of the most chilled out and fun shoots I’ve done this year. A portrait of London based Saxophonist, Nubya Garcia.

8. This photo just makes me envy moments like these now that I’m older.





9. A shot from Bianca Saunders MA collection Lookbook. Model: Guido Ghatti





10. Siima Itabaaza in her living room.





11. She just looks like a complete boss.





12. One of my closest friends and just simply a sick dancer, Sia Gbamoi. I went with her while she was getting her hair done. I remember the atmosphere being a lot more calmer and relaxed, likely because it was at the barber's home.