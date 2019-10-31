2019's best celebrity halloween costumes

Image via Instagram.

Halloween is most certainly upon us and if recreating some of the most weird and wonderful runway makeup looks isn’t your vibe, who better to look to for spooky szn costume inspo than these celebs who’ve managed to go all out? Blessed with endless resources and a glam squad armed to the teeth, their looks are usually better than the efforts of mere mortals. Witness Heidi Klum's annual Halloween extravaganza, essentially a showcase for how inventive your makeup artist is. So, while you're digging around in the back of your closet for last year's sexy cat outfit, or gorging on the office's supply of candy, here's what you could have done if you had a lot more time. And obviously, more money.

2019's spooky szn has indeed given us some great references. Normani, current Queen of our hearts, went all as Naomi Campbell in Alaia, photographed by Herb Ritts — earning herself a regram from the supermodel. Kylie Jenner, for whom every day is an exercise in reinvention, chose to dress her daughter Stormi in a miniature version of her Met Ball look, which the internet hates but frankly we think is great fuel for future therapy. Gabrielle Union threw it back to her cheerleader outfit in Bring It On, the best film of all time. The only scary one, however, seems to be Ariana Grande, as herself, but The Twighlight Zone version, which makes us want to run into the street screaming.

Here are some of our favorites, with no cats, sexy or otherwise. Aside from Bella as a very grown woman Fred from The Flintstones, which is really something.

Normani channeling Naomi Campbell

Bella Hadid goes Fred.

Stormi as a miniature Kylie at the Met Gala

Ariana Grande entering The Twilight Zone

Ciara and Russell Wilson as Bey and Jay

Halsey as Marilyn Manson

Gabrielle Union reprising her role as Isis from Bring It On

Future lawyer Kim Kardashian as Elle Woods in Legally Blonde

Tony Hawk as Larry David

Tracee Ellis Ross as Red from Us

And Nina Dobrev as the infamous Chanel catwalk crasher