we went to paris and had a party with tyshawn jones

Look, all of the covers for our September issue, The Post Truth Truth Issue, are really special, and we’re proud of that, but if there’s anything that could make that wondrous shot of Tyshawn Jones winking at Mario Sorrenti’s lens even more excellent, it would be handing it over to the brilliant Delfin Finley to transform it into a gorgeous painting. We loved the result so much that we transformed the whole issue into a hardback book with Delfin’s painting as the cover. Your coffee table is literally begging to sit beneath it right now.



We thought all of that was worth celebrating, and so in the midst of Paris Fashion Week, that’s what we did. In Comme des Garçons’ gorgeous Trading Museum, i-D brought Tyshawn, Mario, Delfin and Editor-in-Chief Alastair McKimm together again to sign copies of the special hardback release.

Also in attendance? A coterie of cool people we love. i-D contributing editor Paloma Elsesser, former cover star Mica Argañaraz and model of the moment Alton Mason were all spotted mingling, while Luka Sabbat, Kiko Kostadinov. Oh, and actor Justin Theroux dropped by too. Meanwhile Honor kept everybody well watered.

On the off chance you weren’t in Paris on Monday, we’ve kept aside a handful of books that you can grab online here, and have taken some photos for the i-D scrapbook. Just make sure you make it next time, okay?

Credits

Photography Saskia Lawaks