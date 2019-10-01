iggy pop, gucci mane, sienna miller and benedetta barzini are the star guests of gucci’s cruise 2020 party

With fashion month drawing to a close, you may be looking back on the last few weeks with a subtle pang of disappointment at the lack of show and afterparty invites you received. Cheer up though, there’s one more chance! Ever the inclusionists, Gucci invites you -- yes, you! -- to #ComeAsYouAre_RSVP for their new Cruise 2020 campaign.



Embodying the brand’s “liberated and libertarian, and also inclusive, hedonist and uninhibited” spirit, the campaign, conceived by Alessandro Michele and shot by long-time Gucci collaborator Harmony Korine, assembles an expected motley crew of characters for a good old knees-up at a floral-curtained villa. In attendance are “the ageless eager and wild rockstar, the glamorous socialite, the bourgeois lady, the tycoon, and the hip hop star,” roles taken up by Iggy Pop, Sienna Miller, Benedetta Barzini and Gucci Mane respectively.

Inspired by the levelling joy and “egalitarian verve” of any good shindig, the campaign and the clothes they portray present a playful universe, marked by a possibility to play whatever character you choose. Those keen on sticking it out long past the afters needn’t worry though, as “Gucci’s party is permanent because it represents, first of all, a state of mind.” Get us on that guestlist!

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.

