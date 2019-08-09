|
by Douglas Greenwood
Aug 9 2019, 2:07pm

the new birkenstock campaign captures i-D's terry and tricia at home

It’s the latest in the brand's campaign series by photographer Jack Davison.

by Douglas Greenwood
Aug 9 2019, 2:07pm

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.

There’s a few familiar faces in the new Birkenstock campaign. Well, everyone they’ve featured in recent campaigns is a revered talent in their own field. Photographer Ryan McGinley, actress Luna Picoli-Truffaut, filmmaker Sean Frank, to name a few... But no two more so (to us in the i-D office) than i-D's originators Terry and Tricia Jones!

For the latest iteration of this series shooting creatives at home, photographer Jack Davison went from the tranquil farmlands of Somerset to the frantic metropolis of New York to shoot Terry and Tricia and the legendary Grace Coddington, respectively, in their most laid-back and carefree settings. Jack even took a self portrait with his dog too.

The campaign captures how Birkenstock sandals on aren’t slipped on two seconds before the camera shutter goes down. They’re lived in. The famous German footwear brand have established their own way of doing things, and it’s attracted a bunch of your favourite people from the world of fashion and art.

These few are the first of many, so keep your eyes peeled for the rest of the year to see who else will be popping up in their Birkenstocks in future shoots.

