by Erica Euse; photos by Pierre Crosby
Sep 10 2019, 5:08pm

see bushwig's most subversive looks

Performers from around the world brought their most extravagant drag to Brooklyn for the alternative festival.

Thousands of drag performers from around the world journeyed to Bushwick, Brooklyn in their most shocking and subversive looks in honor of Bushwig, the two-day queer music and performance festival at the Knockdown Center. The event, which has become the largest drag and music fest in the world, was founded by local drag mothers Horrorchata and Babes Trust in 2012, after they noticed the growing underground drag scene in Brooklyn.

Now in its eighth year, Bushwig continues to bring together diverse and unconventional performers that push the boundaries of drag. This year's lineup featured legends like Lady Bunny, RuPaul's Drag Race competitors Nina West, Scarlet Envy and Soju, along with plenty of up-and-coming queens. i-D was on site to capture some of the wildest looks.

Photo of Olympia Bukkakis.
Photo of St. Lucia.
Photo of Veina Darlina.
Photo of Toast.
Photo of Static Boston.
Photo of Freida Slaves.
Photo of Coriander Spice.