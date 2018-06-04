backstage photos of erykah badu and others at field day

Photography Sophie Jones

Erykah Badu

This weekend London's Field Day popped up in its new, south-of-the-river home of Brockwell Park for its 11th edition. While Earl Sweatshirt sadly cancelled his much-anticipated set due to anxiety and depression, festival goers were treated to a musically diverse and pleasantly gender-balanced line-up including neo soul angel and Friday headliner Erykah Badu, Spiderman sock-wearing jazz wizard and Saturday closer Thundercat, NAO, Obongjayar, Conner Youngblood, Loyle Carner, Ezra Collective and IAMDDB. Divine.

We sent photographer Sophie Jones backstage to capture the magic.

Conner Youngblood

Ezra Collective

IAMDDB

NAO

Obongjayar

Thundercat guest vocalist

Thundercat