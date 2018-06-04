Photography Sophie Jones
backstage photos of erykah badu and others at field day
Jun 4 2018, 5:06pm
Ft. Thundercat, IAMDDB, NAO and more!
Photography Sophie Jones
This weekend London's Field Day popped up in its new, south-of-the-river home of Brockwell Park for its 11th edition. While Earl Sweatshirt sadly cancelled his much-anticipated set due to anxiety and depression, festival goers were treated to a musically diverse and pleasantly gender-balanced line-up including neo soul angel and Friday headliner Erykah Badu, Spiderman sock-wearing jazz wizard and Saturday closer Thundercat, NAO, Obongjayar, Conner Youngblood, Loyle Carner, Ezra Collective and IAMDDB. Divine.
We sent photographer Sophie Jones backstage to capture the magic.