paris spring/summer 19: everything you need to know

So, Paris rolled around this week past week with all of the big show excitement you would expect. Dior opened with a massive-choreographed performance piece and things pretty much stayed on an 11 from there. Gucci, Saint Laurent, Balenciaga, Chanel… If only there was more to talk about.



There was, of course, the small matter of a new designer at Celine. Philophiles and Slimaniacs are at war over the changes afoot there: a new language, a new logo. "Phoebe would never do that!" say the former (although, of course, she did).

So what to make of it all?

As you can probably tell, in this week’s episode of i-D podcast, Fash-ON Fash-OFF, we talk all things Paris. We discuss our favorite fashion moments of the week. We hear from MACHINE-A founder and buying director Stavros Karelis on his takeaways from the season. And we look back on the last month to give our thoughts on spring summer 19 as a whole.

This week, I’m joined by i-D Fashion Features Editor Steve Salter and i-D Junior Fashion Editor Bojana Kozarevic.

Listen below:

