daily horoscopes: october 12, 2018

We finally get some good news, this week, as we get some intellectually stimulating, progressive energy to work with, today.

The planets are rooting for you.



Read the individual horoscope for you Sun, Rising and Moon signs down below.

Libra

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

There is nothing wrong with being smarter than someone else, but how can you facilitate space for the people around you to catch up to where you’re at? Information is power. Find ways to fill the gaps between what you know and what others don’t, today (sans the soapbox).

Scorpio

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You are a productivity machine, today. Choose what you decide to use the extra boost on wisely. Lots of things want your attention, but it is up to you to figure out what really deserves it and will carry you further than you can take yourself. Strategy. Strategy. Strategy.

Sagittarius

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You’re not a huge fan of details and following directions. You can make up your own rules, but you have to follow them. Find whatever kind of direction you feel will take you to the finish line most effectively and then commit.

Capricorn

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

A spark of inspiration is only useful if you bring it to life. When something you see, hear or feel ignites something within you, find an outlet to use and channel that passion. Don’t let any of your creative energy go to waste or these moments won’t mean as much.

Aquarius

(Jan. 20-Feb.18)

Freedom of thought and intellect is very important to you, but when was the last time you exercised that right? Figure out a way to make your voice heard or to amplify the vision of humans whose work has been undervalued and under-heard to bring you closer to your values and thus closer to aligned opportunity.

Pisces

(Feb.19-March 20)

Writing for writing’s sake helps to organize the human consciousness into something that can be categorized, understood and used for later. Reconnect to some form of the written process, today, in an effort to magnify the likelihood of your ideas being heard and your visions being realized.

Aries

(March 21-April 19)

Do something that both unites and frees your mind and your body, today. A walk in the woods, a swim in the ocean, some yoga, or some other form of meditation would be advised. The human experience as it currently stands can segment us and it is important to come back to the basics as often and as intentionally as you can.

Taurus

(April 20-May 20)

Your mind works best when your senses are engaged. Take extra care with your body and be sensitive as to what you allow in your energetic field on all levels, today. Your ability to progress in the areas you would like to depends on strategic and intentional interaction with the sensory world around you, now.

Gemini

(May 21-June 21)

Try and maintain a balance between social time and solitude, today as you will be nourished and inspired differently by both, but also easily exhausted or overwhelmed by either. When you make a plan, understand your intention with it clearly so that you can gauge whether to grant it your time and attention.

Cancer

(June 22-July 22)

You often get stuck in your head, and today will only make it easier to escape there. Stop yourself if you begin to obsess or disconnect from the present to worry about the future or the past. You are here, now, and you have important things to do. Focus on them relentlessly and success is guaranteed.

Leo

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Your passion can carry you further than you know, if you focus it. Schedules and plans aren’t your thing by nature, but they are a skill you can learn and master if you put in the time and effort. Commit to that effort, today and see if you feel any different.

Virgo

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

It’s your day, Virgo. Don’t waste it hiding behind your fear. The more you challenge yourself, the more the fear will surface-it’s just part of the deal. Get comfortable in your fear and you’ll soon be able to turn it into excitement and use it as fuel.