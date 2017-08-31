winona ryder and keanu reeves are starring in a rom com together

This article was originally published by i-D UK.

Other than Madonna's offering of Swept Away, you will know that the film genre of romantic comedy is the best film genre — even if you are in an actual relationship and don't have to vicariously live through Netflix. So, news: Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves are going to be starring in a rom com together. That is Winona: Ultimate Cult Queen and Keanu Reeves star of critically acclaimed meme Sad Keanu.

The pair have teamed up before — first 25 years ago on Francis Ford Coppola's vampire film Bram Stoker's Dracula, and on Richard Linklater's A Scanner Darkly, which, surprisingly, isn't one hour montage of all the times your shitty work printer fucked up. But this collaboration will obviously be the best collaboration, because rom coms are the best genre.

Former Mad About You writer and executive producer Victor Levinis responsible for the film, which has just wrapped filming. It'll be called Destination Wedding, and will focus on "two miserable and unpleasant wedding guests who develop a mutual affection despite themselves over the course of the weekend event," reports Variety.

Sounds like there's hope for me yet!