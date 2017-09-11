nicki minaj called out the fashion industry at the philipp plein party

This article was originally published by i-D UK.

Nicki Minaj had a few words to say about the fashion week front row last night. Performing on the Philipp Plein runway, she rightly gave praise to Philipp showcasing the diversity that the industry so commonly (and shamefully) excludes. "Thank you Philipp Plein for including our culture," she said to the crowd, The Cut reported. "Designers get really big and really rich off of our culture, and then you don't see a motherfucker that look anything like us in the front row half the time. So let's make some noise for Philipp Plein tonight."



The show itself was as star studded as it was diverse, with Minaj taking to the catwalk to perform alongside Rae Sremmurd, Yo Gotti, and 21 Savage. Notable 'frowers included OG 50 Cent, Jay-Z signee Young Paris, EJ Johnson, #tbt Ne-Yo and, frow stalwart Paris Hilton. The runway also saw Future spitting, Snoop's son Cordell Broadus strutting, Dita von Teese stripping, and what we're picking will be the most memorable show closer of the season —Teyana Taylor somersaulting.