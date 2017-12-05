model maxim magnus on increasing trans visibility in fashion

This article was originally published by i-D UK.

19-year-old model Maxim Magnus has made 2017 her year. In the past 12 months, the Belgium-born model made her LFW debut walking for British designer Paula Knorr, signed to London-based modeling agency Linden Staub, and appeared in a panel discussion with Gurls Talk founder Adwoa Aboah, taking the stage in Berlin to talk about the trans community and the unbeatable power of female activists. Not bad for 19, is it?

Of course, it’s been a watershed moment as of late for trans visibility in fashion, models like Hari Nef and Andreja Pejić blazing a trail for others in the industry. What Maxim is conscious of, however, is demonstrating that trans is not a trend, that it does require education, and while it’s not something you wake up and just decide to do one day, it does need to be seen as something completely normal and commonplace. You know what? With the progress she’s made this year, who knows what greatness Maxim will achieve in 2018.