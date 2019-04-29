Courtesy of Coachella.

Rosalía

Catalan singer Rosalía’s debut album earned her a Latin Grammy nomination for Best New Artist in 2017, but now she’s on her way to international stardom. With her equally impressive second album El Mal Querer and collaborations with the likes of J. Balvin, Pharell, and James Blake, she’s proving she can’t be stopped. It’s not long until she’s a household name herself. Check out Rosalía’s videos “Malamente” and “Con Altura,” to see what we’re talking about. Plus serpentwithfeet opens the show.

On April 29 and 30, at Webster Hall.



SASAMI

Sasami Ashworth has been a key fixture in the LA music scene for the last decade, playing in Dirt Dress and Cherry Glazerr, and contributing to the albums of Vagabon, Wild Nothing, and Hand Habits. But she’s since pivoted to focus on her solo career, with the release of her critically acclaimed self-titled album in March 2019. “Writing about sadness and suffering is difficult to do, especially in the space of a debut album, when you are still figuring out what to say and how to say it,” Pitchfork says. “But dig beneath the surface of her songs, and the bitter secrets she has buried there bloom.”

On April 30 and May 1, at Elsewhere and Rough Trade .

“Garry Winogrand: Color”

Photographer Garry Winogrand is known almost exclusively for his black and white images, that “pioneered a ‘snapshot aesthetic’ in contemporary art.” But between the early 50s and late 60s, the iconic New York photographer made tens of thousands of forgotten color photos. Brooklyn Museum presents more than 400 of Winogrand’s rarely or never-before-seen color photographs capturing the social and physical landscape of the city.

On May 3, at Brooklyn Museum.

Sarah Faux, I'd be a shitty girlfriend, 2019. Oil on canvas, 80 x 70 in, 203.2 x 177.8 cm

Frieze New York

The eighth edition of the epic art show returns to New York this weekend, and Frieze continues to impress us with its ability to spotlight emerging artists. Though the list of participating galleries is extensive, i-D’s already picked out some of the most anticipated art at Frieze — from the work of Ming Smith, the first black female photographer acquired by MoMA to Lauren Halsey’s afrofuturist textiles. Don’t miss out.

May 2 to 5, at Randalls Island Park.

Big Thief

Over the last four years, Adrianne Lenker, Buck Meek, Max Oleartchik, and James Krivchenia, who make up the band Big Thief, have lived life largely on the road — albeit the release of two fantastic albums, Masterpiece and Capacity, along the way. They’ll return to Brooklyn to perform an album release show for their third, U.F.O.F., out this Friday. What they describe as their first as a fully realized band, more deeply bonded than ever before.

On May 5, at Elsewhere.