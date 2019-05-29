open casting call: danny boyle is looking for a liam gallagher

Image via Wikipedia

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.

As part of the casting process for Creation Stories, the upcoming biopic of Creation Records boss Alan McGee, the team behind the film are on the hunt for their very own stand-in for Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher.

With a screenplay written by Irvine Welsh and Danny Boyle as its executive producer, the film is set to offer something close to “Trainspotting does Creation [Records]”, as McGee himself told NME last year. What’s more, the successful auditionee would join a glitzy cast featuring Rupert Everett, Suki Waterhouse, and Ewen Bremner, who is to play McGee himself.

Prospective Gallaghers are asked to film themselves performing the dialogue in this video from 00:47 onwards. Though looking good in a parka is certainly a plus, you’ll need more than that to be in with a chance of landing this most covetable of roles: nailing the look and voice may be important, but it’s emulating Liam’s inimitable northern swagger that’ll set you apart from the crowd here.

Think you’ve got what it takes? If you want to avoid looking back in anger, make sure to send your audition to IWANTTOBELIAM@gmail.com by 6pm on Friday 31st May.

