Photo by Aysia Marotta.

The Japanese House

Amber Bain brings her lush dream pop to Webster Hall this week. With the recent release of The Japanese House’s debut album Good At Falling, the London-based musician is certain to bring her stunning new material to the stage. The record contains some of her most musically intelligent and lyrically vulnerable work yet. “When you listen to a song and you hear who a person is through that song, you understand their life a bit more,” Amber told i-D. “That’s what makes me sort of collapse with sadness and want to die.”

On May 28, at Webster Hall.

Weyes Blood

Natalie Mering's latest album, Titanic Rising, paints a picture of “this macro-social backdrop of impending doom,” she tells i-D. Weyes Blood sings of modern existential anxieties, from climate change and overpopulation, to gender inequality, tech burnout, opiate addiction, and the chaos of modern dating. Despite it's heavy subject matter, the album is far from gloomy — instead, taking on a cosmic, cinematic feel, and the live show is practically guaranteed to sound larger than life.

On May 29, at Music Hall of Williamsburg.

Photo by Shawheen Keyani.

Still Woozy

Oakland-based musician Still Woozy makes intimate, psychedelic pop songs in his garage and with each of his singles releases, from "Cooks" to "Goodie Bag," he's amassed a major following worldwide. The 26-year-old songwriter combines electronic and acoustic elements to create honest, instinctual music that fosters human connection and makes for an energetic live show. Lately may be his debut EP, but he's already got some fresh new tunes in the works. “Trusting your gut is the most important thing to Still Woozy as a project,” he tells i-D. “Just relying on that and feeling that.”

On May 30, at Bowery Ballroom.

Teens Take The Met!

This Friday, the Metropolitan Museum of Art will host teens (age 13 to 18) for a special museum-wide evening of immersive, hands-on activities. Workshops, performances, art making, demonstrations, and more will be hosted by cultural organizations from around the city, encouraging teens to express themselves creatively. There will even be a tote-making station, inspired by "Camp: Notes on Fashion" and a vogueing dance workshop hosted by ballroom icons Omari Mizrahi and Sinia Alaia. Plus, it's totally free!

On May 31, at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Still from "The Dead Don't Die."

Jim Jarmusch

Jim Jarmusch's star-studded zombie comedy, The Dead Don't Die, premiered at Cannes last week and will open in theaters June 14. To prepare, the Lower East Side's Metrograph are presenting the director's full slate of cool films, from his 1980 debut Permanent Vacation to 2016's Paterson. Jarmusch's films tend to favor outsiders, marginalized by the American Dream, in unmistakable, deadpan style, and with enduring counterculture appeal. And now, zombies.

From May 31 to June 6, at Metrograph.