supreme release collab with swarovski to celebrate their 25th birthday

What better way to celebrate an important birthday than with a little sparkle, right? That’s probably what Supreme had in mind anyway, as they announced their new collaboration with Swarovski.

As the iconic streetwear brand gear up to celebrate a quarter century of existence, yesterday they unveiled a new bedazzled box logo with a campaign featuring Larry Clark. The logo has an impressive 1,201 crystal pieces making up the classic hoodie logo. And that extra one crystal really makes all the difference.

The collection is made up of the staple hoodies and tees Supreme is beloved for, available in -- of course -- grey, black, navy, white and red colourways. The brand priced the T-shirt and hoodie at $398 and $598 respectively, and of course, hardcore hypebeasts are already reselling them just a day later for nearly two grand online.

25 years and some things never change eh?

