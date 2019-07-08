check out our new depop store!

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.

Whether you’re looking for archival designer pieces, rare vintage finds, or just a straight-up bargain, there’s no better place than Depop – the app that’s swiftly becoming the world’s coolest online marketplace for clothes, accessories and more. Need some advice on how to score the best deal, or make a killing selling those old favourites that are now gathering dust in your closet? We’ve got you covered.

Starting today, we’re debuting a five-part video series, My Guide to Depop, where we catch up with some of our favourite sellers on the app to check out their latest steals and get their top tips on how to make the big bucks. In the first episode, we meet south Londoner Lea Ogunlami, who has her eye on a particularly fetching mini Prada bag in bright orange, and reminds us that we shouldn’t be afraid to haggle – just always keep things polite.

Alongside this, we’re also launching our very own, extra special Depop store where you can pick up limited edition magazines, some of our favourite merch pieces like tees from our recent collaboration with Aries, and an i-D tote for carrying around all of your latest Depop purchases.

