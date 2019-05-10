rihanna‘s first fenty collection drops in two weeks

In February, it was announced that Rihanna was in talks with French luxury powerhouse LVMH to launch her very own fashion house. And after months of hype, it’s finally becoming a reality. The first Fenty collection will be revealed in two weeks, on May 22 in Paris, and spans ready-to-wear, shoes, sunglasses, and jewellery. Rihanna is making history as not only the first woman to create a label with LVMH, but the first woc to lead one of their maisons. Fenty will be the first new house since Christian Lacroix in 1987.

Fenty x Puma was the first iteration of the brand, founded in 2016, which went on to show in Paris and New York — where Rihanna notoriously concluded her spring/ summer 18 motocross-inspired show by taking a victory lap around the Park Avenue Armory on a dirt bike. Rihanna's love of spectacle and the wild success of Fenty Beauty and her lingerie brand Savage x Fenty, not only caught the CEO of LVMH Bernard Arnault’s eye, but demonstrated her commitment to inclusivity in terms of size, race, and gender identity.

“Designing a line like this with LVMH is an incredibly special moment for us. Mr Arnault has given me a unique opportunity to develop a fashion house in the luxury sector, with no artistic limits," Rihanna said in a statement. "I couldn’t imagine a better partner both creatively and business-wise, and I’m ready for the world to see what we have built together."

Still no word on whether or not Fenty will launch in tandem with Rih’s highly anticipated ninth album to be released sometime this year.