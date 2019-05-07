future lawyer kim kardashian is producing a documentary on criminal justice reform

Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images.

Not long after we saw Kim Kardashian West on the pink carpet of the Met Gala, dripping in Mugler, the polymath made headlines for another, less predictable reason — she is set to produce a new two-hour documentary on criminal justice reform with Oxygen. Its working title? Kim Kardashian: The Justice Project.

According to a press release, the film will focus on her "efforts to secure freedom for Americans who she believes have been wronged by the justice system" and promises an "exclusive, never before seen look inside her mission to tackle one of America's most controversial subjects."

In April, it was revealed in Vogue that West has “a pile of big, fat books” on tort law in her Hidden Hills mansion and is in fact, studying to become a lawyer, with hopes of taking the bar exam in 2022. Her efforts, covered in the film, include her meeting with President Trump last summer which led to the freeing of Alice Marie Johnson — a 63-year-old Alabama woman who’d been in jail on a nonviolent drug charge since 1996. In the following months, Kim began working with CNN commentator and activist Van Jones, as well as the bipartisan advocacy group #cut50 on criminal justice reform issues.

“It’s never one person who gets things done; it’s always a collective of people, and I’ve always known my role, but I just felt like I wanted to be able to fight for people who have paid their dues to society,” West told Vogue. “I just felt like the system could be so different, and I wanted to fight to fix it, and if I knew more, I could do more.”