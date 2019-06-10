we're collaborating with aries on a series of limited edition t-shirts

Photography Claire Shilland

It’s that time of year again: the days are getting longer, the temperature is rising, and i-D is preparing to launch a limited edition capsule collection with cult streetwear brand Aries. Yep, you heard us right: dropping on the 15th June, the T-shirt series features some of the most iconic Aries motifs -- from temples to tie-dye -- mashed up with i-D’s classic winky-face logo. With a shared interest in subcultural history, from punk to rave and everything in between, it’s a perfect match.



“I love collaborating with our friends in the creative community,” says i-D’s creative director Graham Rounthwaite. “Aries are one of the most exciting brands in London. It’s such a pleasure working with Sofia and the team, showcasing some of the brilliant work this season and making some super-limited tees along the way!”

“I got my first copy of i-D when I was still at school in Italy,” adds Sofia Prantera, Aries’ founder and creative director. “It was like discovering a new world. It changed my future. I believe i-D was fundamental in inspiring me and a lot of people of my generation to create our own path.”

Sofia, the feeling is mutual. The only problem now is deciding which one to buy.

The Aries x i-D collection will be available on 15 June from i-D and Aries online, and in-store at Slam Jam Milano where Molinaro will kick off the launch event, premiering the latest release, Purity, from his forthcoming EP What The Future Was. On 20 June the collaboration will drop at selected retailers worldwide.

