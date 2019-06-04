take a look inside ‘a magazine curated by kim jones’

A Magazine Curated by, to the uninitiated, is a Belgian fashion magazine and who’s who of the industry’s most revered names. From Martin Margiela to Eckhaus Latta, Alessandro Michele to Simone Rocha; every year it invites one label, collective or designer to edit its pages and bring their own expansive ideas and unique identity to it. For their 19th edition, released last week, the annual magazine collaborated with Dior’s Artistic Director, Kim Jones. Kim has divided each section up alphabetically, every letter representing a different facet of his professional and personal universe, taking in archive imagery, playlists, stickers, conversations with friends and more.

“This magazine is the A -- Z of all the things I love,” Kim explains in the opening pages. “My work, my friends, my inspirations, my travels. It documents my work from graduation to Dior and includes my collections of art and clothing that I’ve collected over the years.”

Below, Kim has shared with us sections G (for Gabber) and Y (for Youth). The former is a fashion and beauty story by David Vasiljevic and Peter Philips, responding to the artwork of Kim’s archive of 12-inch vinyl gabber records. The latter is a beautiful story of male adolescence shot around New Jersey and Pennsylvania by Kim Jones and the late photographer Luke Smalley.

“I would like to dedicate it to Louise [Wilson], Lee [McQueen] and Judy [Blame], who I wish were here to contribute to it,” Kim adds. Take an exclusive look below.

G: Gabba/Gabber

Y: Youth

'A Magazine Curated by Kim Jones' is available to buy here.

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.