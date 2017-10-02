superfresh or superugly? balenciaga's crocs divide the internet

This article was originally published by i-D UK.

On Sunday evening in Paris, Demna Gvasalia presented his tenth collection for Balenciaga. There were stilettos armed with two-inch spikes, statement earrings recycled from the materials of seasons prior, and towering platform Crocs. The platform sandals have proved more than a little divisive, but it wouldn't be a Demna show if it didn't ignite at least one debate.

"How do we feel about Balenciaga's platform crocs?" writer Sarah Mendelson asked Twitter, to a mixed reception. "Personally victimized" came the first reply, followed by "I feel offended." But Demna's design wasn't without fans. Some of the warmer responses: "I'll take them in all colours," "Hardest Crocs I ever seen," and "Where do I get some?"

Crocs, the footwear brand themselves, are certainly in favor of the collaboration. Michelle Poole, their senior vice president of global product and marketing, told Footwear News "working with Balenciaga has been so much fun for our team."

"When Balenciaga approached us," she continued, "we were intrigued by the opportunity to push the boundaries of our design and moulding capabilities to see what we could create together."

Some commenters are pitting Demna's Crocs against Christopher Kane's take from spring/summer 17. "I love that they are slightly awkward and might be perceived by some as 'ugly'," Kane said of the surprise collaboration at the time. Much like beauty, it seems that ugliness is in the eye of the beholder.