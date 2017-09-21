the trailer for wes anderson's 'isle of dogs' just dropped and it's brilliant, obvs

Much better than the London island of the same name, Wes Anderson's Isle of Dogs already completely rules. Out March 30, 2018 and set in Japan, 20 years in the future, it tells the story of Atari Kobayashi, 12-year-old ward to the corrupt Mayor Kobayashi. Here's what we know about the plot so far:

"When, by Executive Decree, all the canine pets of Megasaki City are exiled to a vast garbage-dump called Trash Island, Atari sets off alone in a miniature Junior-Turbo Prop and flies across the river in search of his bodyguard dog, Spots. There, with the assistance of a pack of newly-found mongrel friends, he begins an epic journey that will decide the fate and future of the entire Prefecture."

Watch the trailer below and get excited!