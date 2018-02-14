listen to our super sexy v-day megamix from queer music crew bbz

This piece was originally published by i-D UK.

Roses are red, violets are blue, BBZ have made a mix all for you! If at this point you’re not sure who or what BBZ is, you’ve been missing out for years. BBZ is a club night and DJ collective centering the experiences of queer, trans, femme, and non-binary people of colour, currently hosting events across Southeast London and beyond. Maybe you remember them from our incredible i-D x BBZ Afropunk teen bedroom installation? Made up of six exceptional black women selectors, visual artists, and curators, they’re always striving to create brave inclusive spaces that speak to their community and, in their own words, the moist yute in all of us.

Taking us from Ari Lennox’s " Cascade" right through to Ashanti’s "Movies," Kelela's " All the Way Down," and Destiny’s Child’s " T-shirt". BBZ takes it slow, steady, and sexy with their love mix this Valentine's Day. We’re going to leave you with a little note (flowers and chocolates to follow) from the BBZ themselves: “Enjoy a solid hour of sultry sounds from some fire femmes, courtesy of BBZ. Happy Valentines day boo.”