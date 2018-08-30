bradley cooper used a makeup wipe on lady gaga for her ‘a star is born’ audition

Image via Youtube.

Fresh off the genius review stating that A Star is Born might be one of the most fantastical pieces of cinema of all time, we bring more rapturous news thanks to the Los Angeles Times. Thanks to the Times interrupting its coverage of the West Coast’s towering infernos, we now know that “Lady Gaga lets go and finds her acting plutonium in A Star is Born.” Seems like plutonium would be the last thing LA needs right now, but hey. The article goes on to describe in stunning detail intimate interaction between the director, the actor formerly known as Bradley Cooper, and leading lady Lady Gaga. It’s just so good.



“She walked downstairs and there he was, staring at her. He stepped toward her, examined her face: concealer, mascara, rouge. ‘Take it off,’ Bradley Cooper told Lady Gaga.”

This is so divine we just can’t deal with it. Who wears rouge to an audition? Gaga, that’s who. This reads like a scene from the romance novel of our dreams, or a deleted scene from Showgirls. But wait, there’s more.

“She noticed something in his hand. It was a makeup wipe. With it, he erased the colors from her forehead down to her chin.”

What! Truly the mind boggles, both at the fact that Cooper had a makeup wipe “in his hand,” and that he would reach out and touch someone else’s face with it! With this in mind, we shall now be going to set up camp outside the nearest cinema, so that we may be the first to see A Star is Born on October 5.