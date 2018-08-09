cher covered abba's 'gimme! gimme! gimme!' and it's really something

Image via Instagram.

What a time to be alive! Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again has, as of us writing this, grossed $240 million, which is a hell of a lot of money for a film featuring Meryl Streep in overalls. And Cher. Obviously, come to think of it, it’s Cher steering this film to box office success, appearing as "Donna," the mother of Streep, (yes, mother). Those happy with her return to the silver screen will be even more thrilled that she’s released an album of ABBA covers, entitled Dancing Queen. Here we have the first single from that inspired effort — a suitable “clubby” version of “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! A Man After Midnight,” a song that deserves to be on the airwaves every single day until the oceans rise to claim the land. After a series of cryptic tweets, the Ür diva unleashed the single upon us, and it’s obviously fantastic. This, truly, is your summer jam. If this song was a drink it would Long Island Ice Tea with an umbrella. Enjoy.

