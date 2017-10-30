ruby rose repsonds to skinny-shamers on instagram

Ruby Rose might be even tougher than her Litchfield Penitentiary counterpart on Orange Is the New Black. The anti-B.S. actor and activist recently revealed that she did a dizzying 300 sit-ups a day to prepare for her role in xXx: Return of Xander Cage, training alongside her action legend co-star Vin Diesel, and has famously abstained from alcohol after throwing up on Katy Perry in her unruly MTV VJ days. Unsurprisingly, she's ripped, and she has no time for trolls telling her to "eat a burger" on Instagram. Over the weekend Rose wrote a passionate PSA about the negative impact of body-shaming on her young fans' confidence.

"Body shaming SHITS ME. It's so frustrating," Rose wrote on Instagram Stories. "Not because I care about what someone thinks of my body. I love my body when I don't work out and I am soft and I love it when I train hard and feel strong. I hate it because it worries fans or shames them. I hate it because it uses no logic and basically is just someone projecting their experience and expectations on others."

She continued, "I eat so much amazing food (I can't believe I even have to write that sentence) I just don't drink alcohol or eat processed food, or meat or dairy and I train every day. I'm plant based and stupidly healthy. I trained my ass off for 3 action films, I used to be a boxer. My body is just my body. It fluctuates and it changes depending on how hard I train." Rose said she was extremely unhealthy in her 20s, drinking alcohol and eating junk food every day. During this time she also suffered from SIBO (small intestine bacterial overgrowth) and didn't work out because she was depressed.

It's hardly the first time Rose has been compelled to defend her lifestyle on social media. In the past she has called out restaurant waitstaff who mocked her sobriety, and in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, she riled up haters by donating $10k to a Houston LGBTQ center (and eating a banana). Luckily she's too busy celebrating her anniversary to give the trolls too much attention.