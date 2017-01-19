maybelline's first male model responds perfectly to conservative blogger's bigoted tweet

We've barely finished clapping like seals at the announcement of the spectacularly talented (and much followed: 3.1m on Instagram, 2.2m on YouTube) make-up artist Manny Gutierrez as Maybelline's first ever male ambassador — which followed CoverGirl's announcement last year of their first male CoverBoy, 17-year-old beauty vlogger James Charles. We have cause to celebrate again, as Gutierrez recently took down a very unpleasant Twitter troll with class and style.

American Christian conservative blogger and very mean person Matt Walsh (his latest article misgenders Chelsea Manning and brands her a traitor) tweeted a picture showing Manny perfectly made-up in matt claret lips, with silver, pink and black cat eyes, along with the spectacularly unpleasant and bigoted caption, "Dads, this is why you need to be there to raise your sons."

Without batting a single expertly lacquered eyelash, Manny responded to the tweet, explaining, "My dad actually works for me and is SO PROUD of me [hugging smiley, winking smiley] sorry bout it" — *Paints nails emoji*. Responding to further assumptions about how he was raised and what being a 'real man' means in a blog post by Walsh, Manny notes that "Being a man isn't about how 'tough' or 'masculine' you are… it's about taking care of the ones you love."

Manny's dad also had a message for Walsh, writing, "Let me first begin by telling you that I've always been there for my son and will ALWAYS be there for him. Not only am I proud of what he has accomplished but I'm more proud of the person he has become." That is: a role model taking down the pillars of toxic masculinity, and a master with a makeup wand. We love you, Manny!