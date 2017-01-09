About

      Isabelle Hellyer 9 January, 2017

      maybe he's born with it? maybelline casts its first male spokesman

      Social superstar and makeup artist extraordinaire Manny Gutierrez is Maybelline's newest model.

      Manny Gutierrez has been appointed Maybelline's first-ever male spokesperson, starring in a digital campaign alongside mononymous beauty blogger Shayla. "I'm thrilled to be able to work with a global brand like Maybelline that is recognizing male influencer talent and is willing to shine a spotlight on it," Manny said in a statement. 

      The social star offers Maybelline and impressive reach, with more than three million Instagram followers to his name. On YouTube, the artist has clocked just over two million subscribers. Maybelline's move to cast Manny follows 17-year-old beauty vlogger James Charles's 2016 debut as CoverGirl's first male face

      Maybe Manny's born with it, maybe it's Maybelline. Scratch that — he's born with it.

