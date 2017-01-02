mayan toledano's year in photos

Amitay, Daria, Maya, and Ben. BTS of my dream cast for the music video I directed for Garden City Movement's "She's So Untouchable." They are some of the bravest, coolest people I've met and their confidence made the story.

Lulu is one of Me and You's early muses. Julia and I saw her at an event we hosted in NYC two years ago and couldn't stop taking photos of her since. These are outtakes from a shoot we all did upstate this summer.

Screenshot I took while editing the Pat McGrath glitter video for Vogue.com. Working with Pat was major and definitely a highlight of my year. Paloma Elsesser, Lineisy Montero, Katie Moore, Lily Aldridge, Mallory Merk, Jing Wen, Slick Woods, and Ruth Bell.

"I was sad when I met you" is what ended 2015 and started 2016 for me. I made a series of self portraits and got to start 2016 with a solo show at Artemisia Tel Aviv with the strongest group of women that are super close to my heart.

Salem my angel on our first ever shoot together! This one is from when me and Julia drove down to her house in San Diego and shot her in her bedroom while her and her friends were getting ready to go to prom. We've done so much together this year and it's amazing to see her grow.

A continuation of my girl soldiers series this summer in Tel Aviv.

Maayan Sherris, the mind and talent behind @babesinbathers, and I photographed the Colombia University swim team to launch Maayan's swim line.

Kissing friends and couples for Pride Week started as a personal project and ended up on i-D :) I met and got to photograph the cutest/sweetest people of NYC, so much LOVE to everyone who participated.

Maya in rainbow hair for a collab we did with Aki Takemura at Shizen Brooklyn.

Biker girls for Me and You.

I took a trip to Jordan in October. Everything about it was wild and enigmatic and I couldn't stop taking photos while I was there.

Arvida in L.A. back in March. Friends are muses too <3

