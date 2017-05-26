mary j. blige recruits a$ap rocky for glitzy 'love yourself' video

Music's reigning Queen of Hip-Hop Soul wears more than one crown. Mary J. Blige is also MVP when it comes to collaborations, iconic style, and radical self-empowerment. All these elements are out in full force on "Love Yourself," one of the most rousing R&B bangers from her most recent self-love compendium: Strength of a Woman, which happens to be Mary's 13th(!) studio album. The original single saw Kanye West dropping in for a rap verse, but the collab queen has now brought out A$AP Rocky to sub for Ye' — who must have been extremely busy sculpting giant clouds of white flowers for his wedding anniversary.

The Rocky-assisted version of "Love Yourself" also has a glitzy new visual, shot by directors Taj and Dre in Los Angeles and New York City, according to Complex. Naturally, the video could double as a fashion campaign, with the "Pretty Flacko" rapper's slim-cut suits (of both the business and track variety) topped only by MJB herself. The goddess of glam's best looks include an all-red coat and stiletto boot ensemble, and a second-skin sapphire evening gown that puts the Cannes red carpet to shame. Who said self-care was all mud masks and PJs?

Check out the trombone-backed anthem below.