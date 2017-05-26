About

    The VICEChannels

      news Hannah Ongley 26 May, 2017

      mary j. blige recruits a$ap rocky for glitzy 'love yourself' video

      Kanye who?

      mary j. blige recruits a$ap rocky for glitzy 'love yourself' video mary j. blige recruits a$ap rocky for glitzy 'love yourself' video mary j. blige recruits a$ap rocky for glitzy 'love yourself' video

      Music's reigning Queen of Hip-Hop Soul wears more than one crown. Mary J. Blige is also MVP when it comes to collaborations, iconic style, and radical self-empowerment. All these elements are out in full force on "Love Yourself," one of the most rousing R&B bangers from her most recent self-love compendium: Strength of a Woman, which happens to be Mary's 13th(!) studio album. The original single saw Kanye West dropping in for a rap verse, but the collab queen has now brought out A$AP Rocky to sub for Ye' — who must have been extremely busy sculpting giant clouds of white flowers for his wedding anniversary.

      The Rocky-assisted version of "Love Yourself" also has a glitzy new visual, shot by directors Taj and Dre in Los Angeles and New York City, according to Complex. Naturally, the video could double as a fashion campaign, with the "Pretty Flacko" rapper's slim-cut suits (of both the business and track variety) topped only by MJB herself. The goddess of glam's best looks include an all-red coat and stiletto boot ensemble, and a second-skin sapphire evening gown that puts the Cannes red carpet to shame. Who said self-care was all mud masks and PJs?

      Check out the trombone-backed anthem below. 

      Credits

      Text Hannah Ongley

      Image via Vimeo

      Connect to i-D’s world! Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

      Topics:news, mary j blige, a$ap rocky, love yourself, video, music, kanye west

      Recommended

      Connect with i-D

      Most Popular

      comments powered by Disqus

      Today on i-D

      Load More

      featured on i-D

      More Features