mariah carey's life story is becoming a new tv series

Fresh off the release of her epic, rainbow extravaganza of a Pride merch collection, Mariah Carey is giving fans another reason to sing. Deadline reports that Starz has tapped the elusive chanteuse to executive produce a new fictional drama series based on her rise to fame.

This isn't Mimi's first time dabbling in TV. The singer recently starred in E!'s eight-part docuseries Mariah's World, which gave viewers a look behind the scenes of her Sweet, Sweet Fantasy Tour across Europe and Africa.

Carey's longtime friend, and director of the iconic Rush Hour movie tetralogy, Brett Ratner has also signed on as a producer for the show. The untitled project is set to take place in the early 90s and centers on the life of a 16-year-old aspiring singer as she makes her way in the music industry.

Mariah isn't the only celebrity adapting her life story for the small screen this year. Selena Gomez is set to executive produce a Lifetime drama series based on her early years, while Pharrell's childhood in Virginia Beach is the basis for a new musical film under development at Fox.

While we eagerly await this heavy dose of fabulosity, why not revisit Mariah's recent on-screen appearances in Girls Trip and on Fox's Empire? And, for a real hit of Mimi, may we recommend her 2001 cinematic masterpiece Glitter?