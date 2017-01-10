louis vuitton wants to whisk you away to japan for its cruise collection

Louis Vuitton has taken us on a whirlwind trip across the globe for each of its cruise collections: first Monaco and Palm Springs, then Rio de Janeiro last May. Now the iconic French brand has its sights set on the land of the rising sun, a move that seems most natural given the house's ties with Japan. In fact the connection dates back to the end of the 19th century: the mon (family crest) inspirations of the Monogram canvas. Since then, Louis Vuitton has opened stores in Japan (the first, in Tokyo, sprung up in 1978), and has collaborated with countless Japanese visionaries: Takashi Murakami, Yayoi Kusama, Rei Kawakubo, and, most recently, Hiroshi Fujiwara.

Louis Vuitton cruise 18 collection will debut on Sunday, May 14.