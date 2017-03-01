lorde sends fans on a scavenger hunt for new album info

Image via Lorde's Instagram

Curly haired goddess Lorde has been hiding clues about her new music all over New Zealand. Recent signs have pointed to a single being released this week.

It's been four long years since the Kiwi singer released new music and fans have been eagerly waiting for the return of her powerful vocals and heartbreaking lyrics.

Starting at 9.30pm Auckland time, Lorde is posting clues about her upcoming album in three locations around the city and tomorrow, Lorde will release her new single, "Green Light," accompanied by a video directed by Grant Singer. In a map posted to her Twitter, Lorde shared the locations of "a few glimpses of what is to come." If you want to know more, you have to consult the map. According to the singer, the new album will tackle a whole new set of themes and emotions.

Leading up to her 20th birthday, Lorde shared a poetic Facebook post describing her new music as the "best I've written in my life" and explaining that the album covers new ground related to growing up and having more life experience. "The party is about to start. I am about to show you the new world," she wrote.

Lorde is set to perform on Saturday Night Live on March 11 alongside host Scarlett Johansson. She has also set up a new website (called "I'm Waiting for It"), which is being updated throughout the week. The lyrics "I'm waiting for it" appear in the new song.