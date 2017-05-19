lorde has revealed the tracklist for 'melodrama'

it's here— the tracklist for MELODRAMA. #JUNE16 A post shared by Lorde (@lordemusic) on May 18, 2017 at 4:11pm PDT

With less than a month to go until Lorde drops her massively anticipated second album Melodrama, the Kiwi star has revealed the record's tracklist on Instagram. The 11-song concept album will unfold over a night at a party, with titles like "Sober," "Homemade Dynamite," and "Hard Feelings/Loveless" suggesting a pretty emotionally-laden evening. Fans are obviously already familiar with the first two singles "Green Light" and "Liability," but Lorde has also been teasing additional tracks at recent gigs — "Homemade Dynamite" drew particular attention when she played it at Coachella. The rest of the songs remain a very tantalizing mystery.